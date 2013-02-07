NEW DELHI Feb 7 India's economic growth likely
eased further to around 4.8 percent in the quarter ending in
December, mainly as a result of deep cuts in government
spending, a senior official at the statistics ministry told
Reuters on Thursday.
Asia's third-largest economy had grown an annual 5.3 percent
in the July-September quarter. The GDP data for the December
quarter is due on Feb. 28.
The comments by the official, who deals directly with the
GDP data, suggest the economic slowdown is getting deeper by the
quarter and an immediate rebound may not be in sight.
"If the government is cutting spending to meet the fiscal
deficit target, we will have to bear the initial pains," the
official said.
He also attributed the slowdown in the third quarter to the
poor performance of the railways, auto and construction sectors.
Earlier on Thursday, the government said the slowest
economic growth in a decade could be worse than anticipated,
forecasting fiscal year economic growth of only 5.0 percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, editing by Ross Colvin)