NEW DELHI Indian manufacturing output grew by 9.3 percent in the three months to September, government data showed on Monday, while farm output grew by 2.2 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The figures were provided in a breakdown of gross domestic product figures showing Asia's third-largest economy grew by 7.4 percent in the July-September quarter.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)