BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
NEW DELHI Indian manufacturing output grew by 9.3 percent in the three months to September, government data showed on Monday, while farm output grew by 2.2 percent from the same period a year earlier.
The figures were provided in a breakdown of gross domestic product figures showing Asia's third-largest economy grew by 7.4 percent in the July-September quarter.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday.