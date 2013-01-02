(Repeats to wider audience without any changes to text)

NEW DELHI Jan 2 India is considering raising the cost of gold imports, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to curb the country's current account deficit, which widened to a record high of 5.4 percent of GDP in the September quarter.

A sharp rise in gold imports, a hefty oil bill and falling exports due to the global slowdown have kept India's current account deficit at persistently high levels. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Mayank Bhardwaj)