(Corrects 2012/13 imports in paragraph 2 to $53.8 billion)

NEW DELHI, Sept 13 India's gold imports are likely to be around $38 to $40 billion in the current fiscal year to March 31, 2014, C. Rangarajan, the economic adviser to the prime minister, said on Friday.

That would be down from last fiscal year's $53.8 billion in imports, which helped push India's current account deficit to a record 4.8 percent of gross domestic product.

In its report on the economy, the prime minister's economic advisory council, headed by Rangarajan, has projected gold and silver imports at $40 billion in the current fiscal year, of which gold imports alone would account for $38 billion.

The government and central bank have taken tough steps to curb demand in the world's biggest buyer of bullion, including raising import duty to a record 10 percent and making importers sell 20 percent of all purchases into the export market. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon and Clarence Fernandez)