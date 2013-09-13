(Corrects 2012/13 imports in paragraph 2 to $53.8 billion)
NEW DELHI, Sept 13 India's gold imports are
likely to be around $38 to $40 billion in the current fiscal
year to March 31, 2014, C. Rangarajan, the economic adviser to
the prime minister, said on Friday.
That would be down from last fiscal year's $53.8 billion in
imports, which helped push India's current account deficit to a
record 4.8 percent of gross domestic product.
In its report on the economy, the prime minister's economic
advisory council, headed by Rangarajan, has projected gold and
silver imports at $40 billion in the current fiscal year, of
which gold imports alone would account for $38 billion.
The government and central bank have taken tough steps to
curb demand in the world's biggest buyer of bullion, including
raising import duty to a record 10 percent and making importers
sell 20 percent of all purchases into the export market.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by
Malini Menon and Clarence Fernandez)