NEW DELHI Jan 27 The Indian government could review restrictions on gold imports, which include a record 10 percent import duty, by the end of this year, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

Chidambaram did not say whether he was referring to the calendar or fiscal year but revenue secretary Sumit Bose said later that the review could come by the end of March.

India, which used to be the world's biggest buyer of bullion, clamped down on gold imports last year after concerns over a bloated current account deficit.

Imports in December were higher than in November, Bose added. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)