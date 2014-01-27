NEW DELHI Jan 27 The Indian government could
review restrictions on gold imports, which include a record 10
percent import duty, by the end of this year, Finance Minister
P. Chidambaram said on Monday.
Chidambaram did not say whether he was referring to the
calendar or fiscal year but revenue secretary Sumit Bose said
later that the review could come by the end of March.
India, which used to be the world's biggest buyer of
bullion, clamped down on gold imports last year after concerns
over a bloated current account deficit.
Imports in December were higher than in November, Bose
added.
