* India expects gold imports to fall to $40 bln this fiscal
year
* Current account deficit hit record 5.4 pct of GDP in Sept
quarter
* Govt may raise import duty on gold soon: official
(Adds comment, detail, bakground)
By Manoj Kumar and Siddesh Mayenkar
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Jan 2 India's record current
account deficit is "worrying," Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
said on Wednesday, and hinted at cutting gold imports to bolster
weak external accounts that have brought back memories of a 1991
currency crisis.
Data on Monday showed the deficit widened to 5.4 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) in the September quarter, driven by
falling exports. The gap, the widest in absolute terms since
1949, has weakened the rupee currency and exposed the economy to
costlier imports.
"While the CAD is indeed worrying, I think it is within our
capacity to finance," Chidambaram told reporters, referring to
the current account deficit.
He said he was considering reining in imports of gold, used
as an investment tool by Indians but which mean a drain on
foreign currency reserves.
"We may be left with no choice but to make it a little more
expensive to import gold," Chidambaram said. He however,
declined to elaborate.
The government could increase the import duty on gold by 1-2
percentage points, though no decision had been taken, a senior
finance ministry official told Reuters.
In 1991, the current account deficit hit 3 percent of GDP
and India came within weeks of running out of foreign currency.
It was forced to airlift some gold stocks to Europe to secure
loans, a humiliating situation that helped bring down a
government and usher in free market reforms.
This time, the economy is far bigger and more open, and
Chidambaram said foreign investment flows should be able to
finance the deficit without drawing on hard currency reserves of
$296.5 billion, enough for about seven months of imports.
Even so, worries over India's external accounts, borrowing
and fiscal deficit have led global ratings agencies Standard &
Poors and Fitch to threaten downgrading its credit to junk.
Faced with the prospect of fighting elections in 2014 on the
back of the weakest economic growth in a decade, high inflation
and a possible sovereign downgrade, in September, Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh - a veteran economist who oversaw the 1991
reforms - launched controversial new measures to free up the
economy, including inviting investment from foreign
supermarkets.
"I would like to once again underscore the crucial
importance of FDI and FII," Chidambaram said, referring to
foreign direct investment and foreign institutional investment.
"As I have said before, attracting foreign funds to India
has become an economic imperative."
GOLD IMPORTS
Since September, the government has raised limits on how
much corporate and government debt foreign investors buy, but
the widening deficit has faced headwinds from expensive oil,
high gold imports and a sharp drop in exports.
Chidambaram said gold imports at $20.25 billion
substantially contributed to the widening of the current account
deficit - $38.7 billion or 4.6 percent of GDP in the first six
months of the current fiscal year ending in March.
"Suppose gold imports had been one half of the actual level,
that would have meant our foreign exchange reserves would have
increased by $10.5 billion," he said.
In the April-November period, India's total exports
contracted by nearly 6 percent from a year earlier, leaving a
trade deficit of nearly $130 billion.
Worried by the ballooning deficit, the government in March
doubled the import duty on gold to 4 percent. Gold is the
biggest contributor to the import bill after crude oil and is
easier to tame than energy supplies.
Chidambaram said he expected gold imports to touch $40
billion in the current fiscal year to end-March, down 31 percent
from the year-ago bill of $58 billion.
"As it is demand is lower and this could dent demand for
gold further," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director of
Commtrendz Research in Mumbai.
Recently, Reserve Bank of India executive Director Deepak
Mohanty urged investors to shift from physical gold as a hedge
against rising prices to financial products like
inflation-linked bonds.
India's gold imports rose 9 percent to 223.1 tonnes in the
September quarter, after a 56 percent fall in the June quarter
to 131 tonnes. Analysts predict a recovery in the December
quarter due to peak festival- and wedding-season buying.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by
Frank Jack Daniel and Robert Birsel)