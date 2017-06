A Kashmiri village woman walks over marshy land while wearing wooden boards on her feet, to collect water chestnuts from the waters of Wular Lake at Bandipora, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Srinagar, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

MUMBAI India's economic growth is likely to accelerate to 6.5 percent in 2013 backed by favourable external sector demand outlook and a pick-up in domestic reforms, Goldman Sachs said in a report on Thursday.

The Indian economy is likely to grow at 7.2 percent in 2014, compared with 5.4 percent in 2012, the report said.

According to a Reuters poll, India's economy expanded near its slowest pace in three years in the quarter to September at 5.4 percent.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)