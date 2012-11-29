MUMBAI Nov 29 India's economic growth is likely to accelerate to 6.5 percent in 2013 backed by favourable external sector demand outlook and a pick-up in domestic reforms, Goldman Sachs said in a report on Thursday.

The Indian economy is likely to grow at 7.2 percent in 2014, compared with 5.4 percent in 2012, the report said.

According to a Reuters poll, India's economy expanded near its slowest pace in three years in the quarter to September at 5.4 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)