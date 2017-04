JAIPUR, India, July 16 India's economy is likely to grow at 6 percent or slightly more for the current fiscal year to March 2014, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Tuesday.

Chidambaram also told a news conference he hoped parliament would approve the real estate regulator and land acquisition bills in its monsoon session, which is due to begin in the first week of August. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar, editing by Ross Colvin)