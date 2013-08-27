NEW DELHI Aug 27 India cannot afford to grow at less than 8 percent per year and needs more reforms to revive growth, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told parliament on Tuesday during a debate on the state of the country's economy.

Asia's third-largest economy has struggled to lift itself out the worst economic slump in a decade. The government is trying to introduce a slew of reforms, including freeing up foreign investment in the insurance, pension and defence sectors, and simplifying tax laws to spur investment. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)