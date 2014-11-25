NEW DELHI Nov 25 India has no choice but to
grow at a higher rate of 7-8 pct a year, the country's junior
Finance Minister Jayant Sinha told reporters on Tuesday.
Sinha said faster growth is required to create more jobs
that the country needs, and to strengthen the rupee currency.
India's economic growth probably slowed to around 5 percent
in the three months to September, slipping from 5.7 percent in
the previous quarter, two senior finance ministry sources said
earlier, putting pressure on the central bank to cut interest
rates.
