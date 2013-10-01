Construction workers fasten iron rods at the construction site of a bridge being built on a highway in Ahmedabad September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI The economy will grow at more than 5 percent in the current financial year ending in March 2014, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Tuesday.

"It will be more than 5 percent. It cannot be less than 5 percent," Mayaram told reporters.

Mayaram also said as of now, a shutdown of the U.S. government is not likely to have a major impact on the Indian economy.

"As of today, I don't see any major impact on the Indian economy on that account."

