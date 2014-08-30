NEW DELHI Aug 30 India's finance minister Arun Jaitley says:

* June quarter GDP growth of 5.7 pct encouraging, greater impact of govt steps expected in future

* Says expects early recommendations of government panel on subsidy rationalisation

* Says goods and service tax top of Indian government's agenda

* Says fiscal deficit in first quarter does not reflect pattern of whole year

* Says would like central bank to cut interest rates soon (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)