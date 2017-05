NEW DELHI Jan 7 The Indian government has agreed to accept the conditions laid down by the opposition Congress party to back a landmark tax reform, the parliamentary affairs minister told reporters on Thursday.

Venkaiah Naidu also said the government was willing to advance the upcoming parliament session to back the proposed goods and services tax bill (GST) if the Congress party was ready to support the measure. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)