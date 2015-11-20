By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 20 Indian state finance ministers
called on Friday for a proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) to
be simplified but did not discuss what rate it should be set at,
indicating scant progress on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
priority reform.
With less than a week until the winter session of
parliament, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley missed the meeting of
a high-level GST committee, which also lacks a permanent
chairman after the last one quit amid a corruption scandal.
Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister and finance minister
of the Delhi city government, said the panel wanted to focus on
simplifying administration of the GST rather than lowering the
rate.
"Rates were not discussed today," said Sisodia, who chaired
the meeting. A sub-committee was set up to decide on a threshold
below which small businesses would be exempted from the sales
tax, he told reporters.
Jaitley said this week his top prority for the parliamentary
session starting on Nov. 26 was to convince the opposition to
support the GST bill in the upper house of parliament, where the
government lacks a majority.
Modi needs the backing of the upper house to pass a key
enabling amendment to the constitution, but has faced entrenched
resistance led by the opposition Congress party that he defeated
in a general election 18 months ago.
His ruling nationalist party is on the back foot after
suffering a heavy defeat in an election in the populous state of
Bihar.
The GST, the most ambitious tax reform since independence in
1947, would unify Asia's third-largest economy into a single
market, and could add as much as two percentage points to the
economy, the government estimates.
A percentage rate has not yet been agreed but a range in the
low-to-mid 20s has been discussed, leading to concerns that such
a high rate would encourage tax evasion. Sisodia, speaking for
Delhi, said he supported a rate of 25 percent.
Finance ministry officials say introducing the new tax could
increase the revenues of the federal and state governments
substantially as all consumers would pay taxes on most goods and
services.
However, many state governments fear revenue losses as a
result of GST being introduced, and a parallel discussion is
also under way about how to compensate them, complicating
efforts to reach a workable compromise.
The GST law would aim to cut red tape for taxpayers by
replacing an array of federal and state taxes - ranging from 25
percent to 30 percent - while ending the practice of imposing a
levy on goods coming from outside a state.
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Douglas
Busvine and Jacqueline Wong)