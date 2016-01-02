MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley said on Saturday the upcoming budget session of
parliament would be crucial for the passage of the proposed
Goods and Services Tax (GST) that has been blocked in two
successive sessions.
The GST reform is long overdue and should have come much
earlier, Jaitley told an event in New Delhi according to the
finance ministry's Twitter feed.
The new indirect tax would create a single market and boost
commerce in India's $2 trillion economy. However, it has been
languishing in parliament for want of political support.
The reform needs a two-thirds majority to amend the
constitution and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist
coalition lacks the votes it needs in the upper house of
parliament.
The opposition Congress party has been fighting a rearguard
action against the GST. However, with seats in the upper house
to be reallocated soon to reflect gains by Modi in state
elections, the government hopes to break the deadlock.
"The next session is going to be extremely important. And
halfway through the next session, the numbers of the upper house
are also going to change," news outlets quoted Jaitley as
saying.
"So I am reasonably optimistic, as far as the next session
is concerned, that we may be able to push it through," he said.
