* Congress wants written proposals from govt on GST
* Says govt not serious about implementing new sales tax
* Govt says has accepted demands set by Congress
* GST widely expected to boost India's economic growth
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Jan 7 India's Congress party on
Thursday rebuffed suggestions of a breakthrough on a landmark
tax reform, hours after the government said it had accepted the
demands set by the main opposition party to back the measure.
The proposed goods and services tax (GST), India's biggest
revenue shake-up since independence in 1947, seeks to replace a
slew of federal and state levies, transforming the nation of 1.2
billion people into a customs union.
Supporters say the new sales tax will add up to two
percentage points to the South Asian nation's economic growth.
The Congress party, the original author of the tax reform,
has opposed what it calls the "flawed" version now before
parliament, where it has been able to block a key constitutional
enabling amendment in the upper house.
"The government is using optics of meetings and is not
serious about GST," senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told
reporters.
His comments came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister
Venkaiah Naidu said the government had agreed to accept the
opposition party's demands.
Naidu also said the government was willing to bring forward
the next parliament session to pass the proposed goods and
services tax (GST) bill if Congress backed the measure.
The minister met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday to
convey the government's decision. Gandhi did not assure him of
her party's support, however.
"Sonia said they (Congress) will discuss among themselves
and take a final decision," Naidu said.
But Sibal said the party was still waiting for written
proposals from the government.
Congress wants the government to cap the GST rate at less
than 20 percent, scrap a proposed state levy and create an
independent mechanism to resolve disputes on revenue sharing
between states.
The political slugfest between the two sides has ensured
that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's self-imposed deadline of
April 1 for the GST's launch will be missed.
While Jaitley has yet to set a new date for the rollout,
aides say passage of the constitutional amendment bill in
February's budget session of parliament would allow them to
implement it by October.
Yet even that deadline, which would fall in the middle of
the tax year, appears optimistic, say economists.
"There is still a substantive legislative process that has
to be completed," said Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA, the
Indian arm of rating agency Moody's.
