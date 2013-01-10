By Tony Munroe and Aditi Shah
While Modi wins praise even from critics for cutting red
tape and making government more responsive and predictable, many
ingredients for Gujarat's run of growth were in place well
before he took office in 2001.
"It is like an icing on cake sort of thing. You have a nice
cake and Modi has done a lot of good icing," said Rakesh
Chaudhary, director of Pratibha Group, a textile manufacturer in
Palsana on the outskirts of the Gujarat city of Surat.
Industry in Gujarat is helped by a long coastline and plenty
of barren land that is easy to turn over to factory use.
The power that comes from a long-standing and heavy majority
for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state also gives
Modi an advantage that he would not enjoy on a national stage
marked by fractious coalition politics.
Despite a controversial past - Modi is accused by critics of
not doing enough to stop or of even quietly encouraging
religious riots in 2002 that saw as many as 2,000 killed, most
of them Muslims - he has established a reputation as an economic
reformer in part by building on the strengths of Gujarat and
marketing them heavily.
Modi's marketing savvy, aided by the Washington lobbying and
public affairs firm APCO Worldwide, will be on display at the
biennial "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" that begins on Friday.
Initiated by Modi in 2003 to attract investment after the
violence and an earthquake in 2001, the event is attended by
thousands of corporate officials who pledge billions in
investment, although in reality only a fraction has seen the
light of day. Of 12.4 trillion rupees ($225 billion) in
investment proposed at the 2009 event, just 8.5 percent had been
spent as of November 2011, according to state government data.
"Under Modi's regime, there has been significant improvement
in infrastructure growth, significant improvement in
industrialisation, as well as agriculture," said Jahangir Aziz,
senior Asia economist at JPMorgan. "But what has been overplayed
is initial conditions were actually pretty decent in Gujarat."
HIGHER OFFICE?
The stocky Modi, who favours traditional Indian attire and a
clipped white beard, plays down any prime ministerial ambitions.
But his popularity in Gujarat - the BJP won 115 of the state
assembly's 182 seats in a December election - has fuelled
speculation that he could lead his Hindu nationalist party in
2014 against India's ruling Congress party, which has been beset
by corruption scandals and overseen a sharp economic slowdown.
"His economic record in Gujarat is obviously something which
matters a lot to the middle classes. That, coupled with strong
leadership," said Swapan Dasgupta, an analyst with links to the
BJP who expects Modi to be the party standard-bearer in 2014.
Critics say that while Modi has indeed encouraged investment
and helped bring reliable electricity and law and order,
double-digit growth has not been shared broadly enough. In the
five years through March 2010, some states - including Tamil
Nadu and Karnataka - did better at bringing down poverty levels.
"Big business people get a lot from the government and
scheduled caste people (minorities) get a lot, but people like
us who are in between get nothing," said Bhupendra Thakkar, 50,
who earns 6,000 rupees ($109) a month selling fruit near Surat's
decrepit railway station.
FRIEND OF BUSINESS
Modi lured Tata Motors to the state in 2008 after
the company's plans to build a factory for its low-cost Nano car
were thwarted by farmers in West Bengal.
Ford Motor Co and Maruti Suzuki are also
building plants in the western state - high profile investments
that carry the added benefit of acting as marketing tools.
In the seven years through March 2011, Gujarat's economy
grew an annual 10.08 percent at constant prices, against 6.45
percent in the eight years through March 2002 (Modi took office
in October 2001), which was still ahead of the all-India average
of 6.16 percent. A handful of states, including Maharashtra and
Tamil Nadu, clocked bigger gains over the same recent period.
By comparison, policy gridlock at the national level has
contributed to a drop-off in corporate investment, putting India
on track to record its slowest annual growth rate in a decade.
Accustomed to getting his way, Modi, 62, could struggle to
negotiate the coalition politics that have become the norm at
the national level and have hindered attempts at reform by Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh's Congress-led administration.
"Policymaking has benefited from the fact that the BJP has
had absolute majority in the state legislature - an advantage it
certainly will not enjoy in the federal parliament," said
Anjalika Bardalai, an analyst with the Eurasia Group in London.
Modi has also been able to leverage the business acumen of
Gujaratis, a group that has long been known for trading and
entrepreneurship and includes a prosperous global diaspora as
well as billionaires such as Adani Group chief Gautam Adani and
Mukesh Ambani, who controls Reliance Industries,
India's most valuable company.
"Modi might not be as successful as he has been here because
the business mentality is unique to Gujarat," said Chandrakant
Sanghavi, chairman of Sanghavi Exports International, a diamond
trader and processor. "It could be prevalent in other states but
the ratio may be less."
($1 = 55.0700 Indian rupees)
