NEW DELHI Nov 25 India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought parliamentary approval to spend a net additional 568.5 billion rupees ($11 billion), on top of the budget target of around $244 billion, in the current fiscal year to end-March 2012.

He sought parliamentary approval to spend a gross additional 631.8 billion rupees, documents presented by him in parliament showed.

The request for more spending comes after several policymakers have said the government may well overshoot its fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent for this fiscal year.

($1=52.09 rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)