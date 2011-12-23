NEW DELHI Dec 23 India's inflation is expected to ease to between 6 and 7 percent by March, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday, a day after data showed a sharp easing in food inflation.

Headline inflation has barely budged from above 9 percent for a year now, driven mainly by high food prices. Any moderation in food is expected to give relief on the wider inflation reading.

Mukherjee also reiterated that he expects growth for the 2011/2012 fiscal year to be 7.5 percent, with a 0.25 percent margin of error. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)