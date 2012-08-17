India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
NEW DELHI Aug 17 India's economy will grow at 6.7 percent in the current fiscal year, less than an earlier estimate of 7.5-8.0 percent, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Economic Advisory Council forecast on Friday.
In recent years the adivsory panel has been overly optimistic about India's economic performance, and the revised forecasts are higher than estimates by private economists who now expect growth closer to 5.5 percent for 2012/13.
India's economy has lost momentum due to global headwinds, sluggish policymaking, high interest rates and worries about a drought in parts of the country that may suppress investment and demand.
