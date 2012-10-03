BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
NEW DELHI Oct 3 India's cabinet will approve amended bills on Thursday that seek to permit 26 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the pension sector and 49 percent in the insurance sector, a government minister told reporters on Wednesday.
The bills will need parliamentary approval before becoming law. Currently, India does not allow FDI in the pension sector, while foreign investment in insurance is capped at 26 percent. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty, writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade