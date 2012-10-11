Oct 11 India's annual exports fell 11 percent to $23.7 billion in September, while imports rose 5.09 percent to $41.8 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $18.08 billion, the government said in a statement, citing provisional trade data.

India's overseas sales have fallen from year-ago levels in six of the past seven months, with trade officials blaming weak demand for major exports.

Oil imports for September were $14.09 billion, while total April-September exports were $143.7 billion. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury)