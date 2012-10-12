NEW DELHI Oct 12 India's industrial production rose by a higher-than-expected 2.7 percent in August from a year earlier, after contracting in July.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 1.1 percent in August output. Revised government figures released on Friday showed July output fell by 0.2 percent.

Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose an annual 2.9 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.

In the April-August period, industrial production expanded an annual 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)