NEW DELHI Nov 30 India's economy grew at a lower-than-expected 5.3 percent in the quarter ending in September, against an analysts' forecast of 5.4 percent, government data showed on Friday.

The manufacturing sector grew an annual 0.8 percent during the quarter while farm output rose 1.2 percent, the data showed. In the quarter ending in June economic growth was at 5.5 percent.

Asia's third largest economy is still growing faster than many other major economies, but it has slowed from 6.5 percent in the 2011/12 fiscal year and 8.4 percent in the previous two fiscal years. (Reporting By Manoj Kumar and Arup Roychoudhury)