NEW DELHI Dec 11 India's exports fell 4 percent to $22.3 billion in November, while imports jumped to $41.5 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $19.3 billion, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday.

Exports between April and November fell 6 percent to $189 billion.

Oil imports rose 16.8 percent to $14.5 billion, the official said. (Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel)