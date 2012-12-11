European shares ends off highs as US jobs growth slows; DAX shines
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW DELHI Dec 11 India's exports fell 4 percent to $22.3 billion in November, while imports jumped to $41.5 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $19.3 billion, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday.
Exports between April and November fell 6 percent to $189 billion.
Oil imports rose 16.8 percent to $14.5 billion, the official said. (Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel)
