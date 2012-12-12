(Repeats to attach to the alert with no changes to text)

NEW DELHI Dec 12 India's industrial production soared by 8.2 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 4.5 percent in October output. Revised government figures released on Wednesday showed September output growth was revised down to a contraction of 0.7 percent from a contraction of 0.4 percent.

Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose by 9.6 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.

In the April-October period, industrial production expanded an annual 1.2 percent.