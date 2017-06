NEW DELHI Dec 14 The Indian government plans to take more steps in the next few weeks, which combined with the measures taken so far will help turn around the economy, the finance minister said on Friday.

P. Chidambaram, however, did not elaborate on the planned measures.

Asia's third-largest economy is headed for the weakest full-year growth in a decade, at about 6 percent, far below the near double-digit pace before the global economic downturn. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)