NEW DELHI Dec 27 India's economic annual
economic growth target of 8 percent for the next five years is
"ambitious", Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Thursday.
The country should aim for an 8 percent average growth over
the five years beginning April 2012, Montek Singh Ahluwalia,
deputy chairman of the planning commission, said on Wednesday.
India's is battling its worst slowdown in a decade. Economic
growth for the current fiscal year that ends in March is
forecast to be 5.7-5.9 percent, the slowest since 2002/03.
Singh, speaking at an event to finalise targets for the
country's next five-year plan, also said that early
implementation of a goods and services tax was critical to boost
the tax/GDP ratio.
He added that subsidies on energy products should be
limited, with a phased adjustment of prices.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by John Chalmers)