NEW DELHI, July 12 India's annual consumer price inflation picked up in June to 9.87 percent, after slowing for three straight months, government data showed on Friday.

Food prices for consumers rose an annual 11.84 percent in June, faster than an annual rise of 10.65 percent in May.

Unlike most central banks, the Reserve Bank of India mainly uses the wholesale price index (WPI) for setting its monetary policy. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)