NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's industrial production
contracted 2.2 percent in June, more-than-expected
from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to shrink 1.2
percent annually. May's output growth was revised down to an
annual 2.9 percent contraction from 1.6 percent earlier.
Manufacturing sector, which constitutes about 76
percent of industrial production, shrank 2.2 percent from a year
earlier, the federal statistics office said.
Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the
economy, contracted an annual 6.6 percent in June from a year
earlier.
