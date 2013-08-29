NEW DELHI Aug 29 Indian Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram on Thursday asked state-run banks to ensure flow of
credit to every sector of industry, indicating the need for
funding projects amid an economic slowdown.
The banks have been asked to assist industrial borrowers who
were facing difficulties and be sympathetic towards genuine
defaulters, Chidambaram told a parliamentary panel attached to
the finance ministry.
Economic growth virtually halved in two years to 5 percent
in the fiscal year that ended in March -- the lowest level in a
decade -- and most economists surveyed by Reuters in the past
week expect 2013/14 to be worse.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sunil Nair)