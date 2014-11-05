(Corrects day in paragraph 1 to Wednesday from Thursday)

NEW DELHI Nov 5 India is open to privatisation of certain loss-making public sector companies, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

"Certainly I would be interested to look at some PSUs (which) could do much better in private hands," Jaitley said during an interaction at the World Economic Forum in New Delhi, referring to public sector undertakings.

Jaitley also said the government will soon unveil reforms for other natural resources sectors along the lines of coal block auctions. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by John Chalmers)