NEW DELHI Nov 21 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday that he was worried by weak credit offtake in the economy, but was encouraged by signs of increasing interest from foreign investors.

In a speech, Jaitley said there were signs of interest from abroad in the defence and railways sectors that his six-month-old government has opened up. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)