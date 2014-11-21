US STOCKS-Wall St moves higher as tech gains offset weak economic data
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW DELHI Nov 21 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday that he was worried by weak credit offtake in the economy, but was encouraged by signs of increasing interest from foreign investors.
In a speech, Jaitley said there were signs of interest from abroad in the defence and railways sectors that his six-month-old government has opened up. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
SRINAGAR, India, May 1 India's army accused Pakistani troops of killing two of its soldiers patroling the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday before mutilating their bodies, and vowed to exact revenge.