NEW DELHI Dec 19 The Indian government is committed to achieving its fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of gross domestic product for the current financial year, chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian said on Friday.

A finance ministry report said earlier on Friday that India faces a "major challenge" in achieving its 2014/15 fiscal deficit aim of 4.1 percent.

Subramanian said the government will have to consider all measures including spending cuts to meet the target. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)