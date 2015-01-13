NEW DELHI Jan 13 India needs to aim for a non-inflationary economic recovery, the country's junior finance minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an industry event, Jayant Sinha also said India needs to aim for non-inflationary economic growth of 7-8 percent.

India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in five months in December to 5.0 percent, driven by higher food costs.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Tommy Wilkes)