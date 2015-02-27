NEW DELHI Feb 27 India must adhere to medium-term fiscal deficit target of 3 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), a government economic report said on Friday.

The government should ensure expenditure control to reduce fiscal deficit, the report suggests.

