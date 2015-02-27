US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW DELHI Feb 27 India has reached an economic sweet spot which should allow for some big bang economic reforms, a government report said on Friday.
For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)