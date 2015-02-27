NEW DELHI Feb 27 India's economy will grow at a rate of more than 8 percent in the 2015/16 fiscal year that will be covered by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's budget on Saturday, a government economic report said.

Economic growth at market prices is expected to be between 8.1 and 8.5 percent.

For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting by Douglas Busvine)