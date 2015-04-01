NEW DELHI, April 1 India aims to raise its exports to $900 billion by fiscal year 2019/20, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

India's total exports were $465.9 billion in the 2013/14 fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2014, the statement said.

In the first 11 months of the 2014/15 fiscal year that ended on Tuesday, merchandise exports stood at $286.58 billion, government data showed.

Merchandise exports account for about one-fifth of the $2 trillion Indian economy. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)