US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed after Trump fires FBI head
* Indexes: Dow -0.16 pct, S&P +0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.12 pct (Updates to afternoon trading)
NEW DELHI, April 1 India aims to raise its exports to $900 billion by fiscal year 2019/20, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
India's total exports were $465.9 billion in the 2013/14 fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2014, the statement said.
In the first 11 months of the 2014/15 fiscal year that ended on Tuesday, merchandise exports stood at $286.58 billion, government data showed.
Merchandise exports account for about one-fifth of the $2 trillion Indian economy. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Indexes: Dow -0.16 pct, S&P +0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.12 pct (Updates to afternoon trading)
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)