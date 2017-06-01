NEW DELHI, June 1 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley played down the impact on economic growth of the government's decision last November to scrap most of the cash in circulation, saying the annual rate of growth was "very reasonable".

Jaitley also told a news briefing on Thursday that resolving the issue of non-performing assets weighing down banks' balance sheets was a major challenge. (Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)