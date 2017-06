A girl plays with a tyre at a construction site in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh July 1, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

NEW DELHI Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday he was confident the economy would grow more than 7.5 percent in the full fiscal year.

The economy expanded at its weakest pace in more than two years in the quarter that ended in September, revealing the heavy toll high inflation, rising interest rates and crisis-hit global capital markets are having on Asia's third-biggest economy.

Earlier this week, the minister said the economy would grow 7.3 percent this year.

(Reporting By Abhijit Neogy; Writing By Frank Jack Daniel)