A worker climbs to fasten iron rods together at the construction site of a high-rise building in central Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI India's economic growth in the fiscal year that begins in April is seen not below 7.5 percent, C. Rangarajan, chairman of the prime minister's economic advisory council, told Bloomberg-UTV news channel on Monday.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh earlier this month said the economy would likely withstand an uncertain external environment to grow about 7 percent this fiscal year that ends in March, lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent growth issued by his government last month.

