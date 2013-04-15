NEW DELHI, April 15 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a slower-than-expected 5.96 percent in March, the lowest rate in more than three years, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected wholesale prices, the main inflation measure, to rise an annual 6.4 percent, slower than an annual rise of 6.84 percent in February.

The reading for January was revised to 7.31 percent from 6.62 percent, the data showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh)