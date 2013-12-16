NEW DELHI Dec 16 India's headline inflation surged past analysts' expectations to a 14-month high of 7.52 percent in November, government data showed on Monday, after food prices rose at the fastest clip since June 2010.

The wholesale price index's annual rise compared with a 7 percent jump forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In October, wholesale prices, India's main inflation measure, rose 7 percent.

The reading for September headline inflation was revised to 7.05 percent from 6.46 percent.

Food prices rose 19.93 percent year-on-year in November, faster than an annual rise of 18.19 percent in October.

Sharply higher food prices drove up retail inflation to 11.24 percent, its highest on record, last month, government data showed last week. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)