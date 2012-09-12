US STOCKS-Caution sets in on Wall St ahead of UK vote, ECB, Comey testimony
NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's industrial production rose 0.1 percent in July from a year earlier, with growth in consumer durables weighed down by a contraction in manufacturing, mining and capital goods purchases, government data showed on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 0.3 percent in July output. In June output fell 1.8 percent.
Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, fell an annual 0.2 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.
In the April-July period, industrial production contracted an annual 0.1 percent. (Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel)
