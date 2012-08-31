NEW DELHI Aug 31 India's economy grew at a higher-than-expected 5.5 percent in the quarter ending in June, ag ainst an alysts' f or ecasts o f 5.3 percent, go vernment data showed on Friday.

The manufacturing sector grew an annual 0.2 percent during the quarter, while farm output rose 2.9 percent, the data showed. In the quarter ending in March economic growth was at 5.3 percent.

Economic growth in Asia's third largest economy slipped to 6.5 percent in 2011/12 fiscal year ending in March from an annual rate of 8.4 percent in the two previous fiscal years.

