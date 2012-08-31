NEW DELHI Aug 31 India's economy grew at a
higher-than-expected 5.5 percent in the quarter ending in June,
ag ainst an alysts' f or ecasts o f 5.3 percent, go vernment data
showed on Friday.
The manufacturing sector grew an annual 0.2 percent during
the quarter, while farm output rose 2.9 percent, the data
showed. In the quarter ending in March economic growth
was at 5.3 percent.
Economic growth in Asia's third largest economy slipped to
6.5 percent in 2011/12 fiscal year ending in March from an
annual rate of 8.4 percent in the two previous fiscal years.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Frank Jack Daniel; editing by
Matthias Williams)