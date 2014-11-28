US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI Nov 28 India's economic growth slowed to 5.3 percent in the three months through September from 5.7 percent in the previous quarter, dragged down by weaker manufacturing, government data showed on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual growth of 5.1 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 18 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,019.3 22,629.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad