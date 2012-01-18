BRIEF-Weizmann approves purchase of 300,000 preferance shares at 100 rupees each
* Says approved purchase of 300,000 preferance shares at 100 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Jan 18 India will struggle to meet a fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent for the fiscal year that ends in March, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Wednesday, calling it a "major challenge".
Mukherjee added that inflation will drop to between 6 percent and 7 percent by the end of March.
India's headline inflation was a 7.47 percent in December, a two-year low as food price pressure eased dramatically. (Reporting Arup Roychoudhury; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Says approved purchase of 300,000 preferance shares at 100 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.20 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.27 6.25 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.26 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.19/6.23 6.21 6 MONTHS 6.17/6.20 6.19 9 MONTHS 6.18/6.21 6.20 1 YEAR 6.21/6.23 6.22 2 YEARS 6.11/6.13 6.12 3 YEARS 6.13/6.15 6.14 4 YEARS 6.19/6