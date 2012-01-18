NEW DELHI Jan 18 India will struggle to meet a fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent for the fiscal year that ends in March, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Wednesday, calling it a "major challenge".

Mukherjee added that inflation will drop to between 6 percent and 7 percent by the end of March.

India's headline inflation was a 7.47 percent in December, a two-year low as food price pressure eased dramatically. (Reporting Arup Roychoudhury; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)