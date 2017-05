Labourers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they work at the construction site of a metro rail project in Kolkata January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

GANDHINAGAR India's growth slowdown has bottomed out and the pace of economic expansion is expected to accelerate, said the finance ministry's chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian on Monday.

Asia's third-largest economy grew below 5 percent in the past two years - the longest spell of sub-par growth since 1980s. However, it is expected to grow about 5.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March.

